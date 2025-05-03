Open Menu

5 Khwarij Terrorists Killed, 2 Held In Separate Operations In KPK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM

5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 2 held in separate operations in KPK

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Security Forces killed five Khwarij terrorists while two apprehended during three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Province.

On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Bajaur District, During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, three Khwarij, including high-value target (HVT) Kharji Fareed Ullah, were sent to hell,” said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Dossali, North Waziristan District.

In ensuing fire exchange, two Khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

In third encounter that took place in Mohmand District, Security Forces successfully busted a Kharji hideout and apprehended two Khwarij, including HVT Kharji Lal Ameer @Ibrahim, it further said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from these Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the press release said.

