5 Khwarij Terrorists Killed, 4 Sons Of Soil Embrace Martyrdom In South Waziristan: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 09:29 PM

5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Waziristan: ISPR

As many as five Khwarij terrorists were killed in exchange of fire between the Security Forces and Khwarij in general area Karama, South Waziristan District while four personnel of the Security Forces also embraced martyrdom

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) As many as five Khwarij terrorists were killed in exchange of fire between the Security Forces and Khwarij in general area Karama, South Waziristan District while four personnel of the Security Forces also embraced martyrdom.

The Khwarij terrorists were killed due to effective engagement by the Army troops, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The four brave sons of soil who valiantly embraced martyrdom during intense fire exchange were identified as Naib Subedar Taib Shah (age: 38 years, resident of District Tank), Lance Naik Gulab Zaman (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak), Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak) and Lance Naik Habibullah (age: 28 years, resident of District Orakzai), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it further said.

