5 Killed, 10 Houses Collapse In Rains, Floods : Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:44 PM

Five people were killed and 10 houses collapsed in various parts of the division following the torrential rains and floods in the seasonal nullahs and streams during last two days, Commissioner Mirpur division, Muhammad Raqeeb Khan said on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Five people were killed and 10 houses collapsed in various parts of the division following the torrential rains and floods in the seasonal nullahs and streams during last two days, Commissioner Mirpur division, Muhammad Raqeeb Khan said on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said three of the ill-fated persons lost lives at separate places in Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts in stormy rains on Wednesday and rest of two killed on Thursday after torrential rains badly hit the kacha slums besides flooding the seasonal nullahs and streams.

There were reports of 10 houses collapsed in Mirpur and Dadayal, he added.

He said that heavy landsliding in Kotli district was also reported due to the heavy rainfall during the last two days which were continuing intermittently.

To a question, the commissioner said that all necessary measures for relief and rescue had been taken with the coordination of the State Disaster Management Authority to deal with any eventuality during the stormy monsoon rains in this division besides other parts of AJK.

