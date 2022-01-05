UrduPoint.com

5 Killed, 10 Injured In A Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 09:13 PM

5 killed, 10 injured in a road mishap

Five person's including four children and a woman were killed and ten others were injured in a road mishap, near village Alam Khan Jatoi of Ratodero taluka, Larkana district, some 40 kilometers from here on Wednesday, in the limits of Warisdino Macchi Police Station of Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Five person's including four children and a woman were killed and ten others were injured in a road mishap, near village Alam Khan Jatoi of Ratodero taluka, Larkana district, some 40 kilometers from here on Wednesday, in the limits of Warisdino Macchi Police Station of Larkana.

According to Police reports, a marriage party riding on a tractor trolly from village Essa Khan Jatoi Jacobabad on reaching near village Of, taluka Ratodero of Larkana district, lost its control due to over speeding tractor trolly turn-turtle and plunged into a ditch.

Resultantly five children and a woman succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased were identified as Mst. Zaida(30) w/o Hanif Jatoi, Rasool Bux(4), Sultan(6), Sathi(6) and Rehman(4), while10 inmates of the ill-fated tractor trolly received multiple injuries. The bodies were shifted to Casualty Block of Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana for treatment.

The Police officials of Larkana rushed to the incident and also visited CMC Hospital Larkana.

Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Marriage Road Man Larkana Jacobabad Jatoi Ratodero Women From

Recent Stories

Israeli Defense Minister, King of Jordan Discuss P ..

Israeli Defense Minister, King of Jordan Discuss Politics, Security

2 minutes ago
 Japan urges Indonesia to end coal ban

Japan urges Indonesia to end coal ban

2 minutes ago
 Rainy weather forecast for Balcohistan during next ..

Rainy weather forecast for Balcohistan during next 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Washington Bars 2 Former, Current Bosnian Official ..

Washington Bars 2 Former, Current Bosnian Officials From Entering US - Blinken

4 minutes ago
 Thirteen dead in Philadelphia house fire: US media ..

Thirteen dead in Philadelphia house fire: US media

4 minutes ago
 Allegiant Air orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets with o ..

Allegiant Air orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets with option for 50 more

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.