5 killed, 10 injured in a road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Five person's including four children and a woman were killed and ten others were injured in a road mishap, near village Alam Khan Jatoi of Ratodero taluka, Larkana district, some 40 kilometers from here on Wednesday, in the limits of Warisdino Macchi Police Station of Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Five person's including four children and a woman were killed and ten others were injured in a road mishap, near village Alam Khan Jatoi of Ratodero taluka, Larkana district, some 40 kilometers from here on Wednesday, in the limits of Warisdino Macchi Police Station of Larkana.

According to Police reports, a marriage party riding on a tractor trolly from village Essa Khan Jatoi Jacobabad on reaching near village Of, taluka Ratodero of Larkana district, lost its control due to over speeding tractor trolly turn-turtle and plunged into a ditch.

Resultantly five children and a woman succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased were identified as Mst. Zaida(30) w/o Hanif Jatoi, Rasool Bux(4), Sultan(6), Sathi(6) and Rehman(4), while10 inmates of the ill-fated tractor trolly received multiple injuries. The bodies were shifted to Casualty Block of Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana for treatment.

The Police officials of Larkana rushed to the incident and also visited CMC Hospital Larkana.

Further investigations are underway.