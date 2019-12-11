5 killed, 1071 injured in 964 accidents in Punjab

Atleast five people were killed while 1071 sustained injuries in 964 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Atleast five people were killed while 1071 sustained injuries in 964 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Wednesday that out of total injured, 591 people were seriously injured who were shifted in different hospitals, whereas, 480 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 430 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians and 495 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 257 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 258 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Multan with 75 RTCs and 76 victims.

According to the data 762 motorbikes, 140 auto rickshaws, 77 motorcars, 31 vans, 17 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 155 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.