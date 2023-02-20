5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punjab

At least five people were killed while 1107 injured in 1,035 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed while 1107 injured in 1,035 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 546 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 561 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 514 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 107 pedestrians, and 491 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 230 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 240 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Gujranwala 72 with 67 victims.

As many as, 921 motorcycles, 78 rickshaws, 115 cars, 19 vans, 11 buses, 17 trucks and 93 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.