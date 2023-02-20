UrduPoint.com

5 Killed, 1,107 Injured In 1,035 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 08:02 PM

5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punjab

At least five people were killed while 1107 injured in 1,035 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed while 1107 injured in 1,035 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 546 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 561 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 514 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 107 pedestrians, and 491 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 230 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 240 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Gujranwala 72 with 67 victims.

As many as, 921 motorcycles, 78 rickshaws, 115 cars, 19 vans, 11 buses, 17 trucks and 93 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s Nati ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s National Assembly

7 minutes ago
 Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Af ..

Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Afaq holds farewell meeting with ..

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

4 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Believes Conflict in Ukraine Will Exp ..

Pope Francis Believes Conflict in Ukraine Will Expand - World Union of Old Belie ..

2 minutes ago
 US Embassy Notified Russia About Biden's Visit to ..

US Embassy Notified Russia About Biden's Visit to Kiev for Security Reasons - So ..

2 minutes ago
 Three Hindko language books to be launched on Feb ..

Three Hindko language books to be launched on Feb 21

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.