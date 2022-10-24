5 killed, 1,160 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least five people were killed and 1,160 others were injured in 1,075 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :At least five people were killed and 1,160 others were injured in 1,075 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 676 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 484 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122, here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 546 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 493 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 232 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 266 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 91 in Multan with 87 victims and at third Faisalabad with 81 accidents and 82 victims.

As many as 975 motorcycles, 72 rickshaws, 121 cars, 32 vans, four buses, 37 trucks and 97 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.