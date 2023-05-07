5 killed, 1,278 injured in 1,195 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed while 1,278 injured in 1,195 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 630 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 648 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 600 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians, and 523 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 268 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 301 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 95 victims and at third Multan 71 with 72 victims.

As many as, 1012 motorcycles, 81 rickshaws, 158 cars, 28 vans, 10 buses, 27 trucks and 96 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.