5 Killed, 1377 Injured In 1309 RTCs In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Five persons were killed and 1377 injured in 1309 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Five persons were killed and 1377 injured in 1309 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 628 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 749 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed that 765 drivers, 57 underage drivers, 179 pedestrians, and 438 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 288 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 318 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 98 with 109 victims and at third Multan with 93 RTCs and 85 victims.
According to the data 1204 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 20 vans, 14 passenger buses, 36 truck and 106 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..2 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident3 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam4 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB4 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority4 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM4 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister4 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case4 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner4 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui4 hours ago