5 Killed, 1377 Injured In 1309 RTCs In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Five persons were killed and 1377 injured in 1309 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 628 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 749 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 765 drivers, 57 underage drivers, 179 pedestrians, and 438 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 288 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 318 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 98 with 109 victims and at third Multan with 93 RTCs and 85 victims.

According to the data 1204 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 20 vans, 14 passenger buses, 36 truck and 106 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

