5 killed, 15 injured in accident

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) At least five persons were killed and 15 others injured when a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge near Bagran area of Tehsil Khanpur.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Tanveer Ahmed promptly initiated a rescue operation and sent five ambulances and

a rescue vehicle to the scene.

Rescue 1122 Haripur teams responded and provided medical aid to the injured before transferring them to Tehsil headquarters Hospital Khanpur for further treatment.

Police and district administration are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident as the community grapples with the aftermath.