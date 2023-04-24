5 killed, 15 injured in CTD police station blast at Kabal: IGP

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapor on Monday confirmed that five persons were killed and 15 injured in a powerful blast at the counter-terrorism department (CTD) police station at Kabal.

Talking to media persons, he said that so far five people were martyred and 15 others injured in the explosion.

He said that security has been on high alert in the province and the blast would be thoroughly probed.

The two dead policemen were identified as Haleemur Rehman and Ashraf Ali.

A district police spokesman said that 37 people including 33 policemen sustained injuries in the blast and were shifted to hospitals.