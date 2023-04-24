UrduPoint.com

5 Killed, 15 Injured In CTD Police Station Blast At Kabal: IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 11:30 PM

5 killed, 15 injured in CTD police station blast at Kabal: IGP

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapor on Monday confirmed that five persons were killed and 15 injured in a powerful blast at the counter-terrorism department (CTD) police station at Kabal.

Talking to media persons, he said that so far five people were martyred and 15 others injured in the explosion.

He said that security has been on high alert in the province and the blast would be thoroughly probed.

The two dead policemen were identified as Haleemur Rehman and Ashraf Ali.

A district police spokesman said that 37 people including 33 policemen sustained injuries in the blast and were shifted to hospitals.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Alert Media

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

3 hours ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

3 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.