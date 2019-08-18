UrduPoint.com
5 Killed, 17 Inured In Blast At Upper Dir

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 09:40 PM

5 killed, 17 inured in blast at Upper Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as five persons were killed and seventeen including three policemen were injured in a remote control blast near a car of local elite in Shringal Gamadhand, Upper Dir.

Giving details of the incident, provincial information Minister, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai said here Sunday that the reason behind the blast was a property dispute between a local elder, Haji Motabar Khan and his rivals.

He said two suicide attacks were also been made on Haji Motabar in past.

Yousafzai said that according to police, rivals targeted Haji Motabar by detonating a remote control device near his car. Three policemen who were being deputed on his security were also injured in the incident.

He informed that area is remote and very soon police officials would reach the spot to conduct investigation.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has condemned Shringal blast and expressed grief over over the loss of precious lives in the incident. He said that targeting of innocent is an act of cowardice and against the norms of humanity.

The chief minister also prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of injured in the blast. He also directed provision of assistance and needed help to the blast victims.

