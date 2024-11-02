5 Killed, 18 Injured in devastating head-on collision in Jacobabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) At least five people were killed and 18 others were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Jacobabad on Saturday morning.

According to rescue 1122 sources, a deadly crash between a passenger coach and a Mazda van resulted in unimaginable loss, claiming five lives and 18 injured including women and children, with many fighting for their lives in critical condition, private news channels reported.

The rescue teams rushed the site and shifting injured to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Moreover, hospital sources mentioned that some of the injured are in critical condition.