5 Killed, 2 Injured In Muzaffarabad Van Accident
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 07:14 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Five persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a van accident that took place near Kalgaran Manjotora area of Muzaffarabad district, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to details, a rashly driven passenger van was crossing the Kalgaran Manjotora area when it plunged into a deep ditch. As a result of incident, five persons died on the spot while two other person sustained serious injuries.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and started shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
