5 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :At least five people were killed and two other sustained injuries in traffic accident that took place near Chot Khurd of Mandi Bahauddin, a city located in the Central Punjab, tv channel reported on Wednesday.

According to Rescue sources, an over speeding car hit the heavy vehicle near Chot Khurd of Mandi Bahauddin, as a result, killing five persons on the spot. The two injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The police reached the spot and cordoned the site of the accident.