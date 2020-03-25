UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident In Mandi Bahauddin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

5 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Mandi Bahauddin

At least five people were killed and two other sustained injuries in traffic accident that took place near Chot Khurd of Mandi Bahauddin, a city located in the Central Punjab, tv channel reported on Wednesday

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :At least five people were killed and two other sustained injuries in traffic accident that took place near Chot Khurd of Mandi Bahauddin, a city located in the Central Punjab, tv channel reported on Wednesday.

According to Rescue sources, an over speeding car hit the heavy vehicle near Chot Khurd of Mandi Bahauddin, as a result, killing five persons on the spot. The two injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The police reached the spot and cordoned the site of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Punjab Vehicle Car Traffic Mandi Bahauddin SITE TV

Recent Stories

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet directs Ministry of Justice, ‘Suprem ..

12 minutes ago

Over 400,000 People in 24 Hours Apply to Become NH ..

2 minutes ago

Separate OTs allocated for coronavirus patients: P ..

2 minutes ago

Cafes, Restaurants Should Be Closed in Moscow Duri ..

2 minutes ago

US Navy Hospital Ship Mercy to Arrive in Los Angel ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.