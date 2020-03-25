5 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident In Mandi Bahauddin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:10 PM
MANDI BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :At least five people were killed and two other sustained injuries in traffic accident that took place near Chot Khurd of Mandi Bahauddin, a city located in the Central Punjab, tv channel reported on Wednesday.
According to Rescue sources, an over speeding car hit the heavy vehicle near Chot Khurd of Mandi Bahauddin, as a result, killing five persons on the spot. The two injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.
The police reached the spot and cordoned the site of the accident.