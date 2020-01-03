UrduPoint.com
5 Killed, 2 Others Injured In South Waziristan Firing Incident

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:26 PM

5 killed, 2 others injured in South Waziristan firing incident

5 people were killed while 2 others were injured as a result of firing exchange between two groups over property dispute in Azam Varsik, area of South Waziristan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) 5 people were killed while 2 others were injured as a result of firing exchange between two groups over property dispute in Azam Varsik, area of South Waziristan.According to DPO, Dera Ismail Khan, 5 people not identified yet were killed while 2 others were injured after firing exchange occurred between two groups over property dispute in Azam Varsik area of South Waziristan.

All were shifted to nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

