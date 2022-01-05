5 Killed, 20 injure as coach overturned near Khairpur

Atleast five passengers including three women were killed and 20 others injured when a coach overturned on the National Highway Khairpur near Ranipur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Atleast five passengers including three women were killed and 20 others injured when a coach overturned on the National Highway Khairpur near Ranipur.

According to local Police on Wednesday, a Karachi-bound coach, overturned on the National Highway when the driver lost control while overtaking another coach.

Police said that five passengers lost their lives on the spot, whereas injured were taken to GIMS hospital Gambat and Ranipur Basic Health Centre.

Local police, Motorway Police and volunteers immediately rushed the site of the accident and rescued the passengers.Deputy commissioner Khairpur and SSP Khairpur visited GIMS hospital and ordered the hospital staff to provide the injured adequate treatment.