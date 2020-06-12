5 killed, 3 injured in road accident

Five persons were killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Mana More of Burewala area of Punjab, Rescue sources reported on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Five persons were killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Mana More of Burewala area of Punjab, Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven mini truck hit the car on Mana More, resulted the killing of five persons on the spot.

The three other persons were also injured in the incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital. Police have reached the site to investigate the matter.