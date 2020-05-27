UrduPoint.com
5 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

5 killed, 3 injured in road mishap

TOBA TAK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :At least five people Wednesday killed and three others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Toba Tak Sing district, police reported.

According to the details, a rashly driven car heading towards Kasur from Multan, turned turtle on the road due to the tire burst.

As a result, five members of the same family died on the spot. The three injured were taken to hospital for the medical treatment.

The investigation is underway.

