5 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:10 PM
TOBA TAK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :At least five people Wednesday killed and three others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Toba Tak Sing district, police reported.
According to the details, a rashly driven car heading towards Kasur from Multan, turned turtle on the road due to the tire burst.
As a result, five members of the same family died on the spot. The three injured were taken to hospital for the medical treatment.
The investigation is underway.