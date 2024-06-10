Open Menu

5 Killed, 3 Injured In Shangla Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:19 PM

5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

At least five persons were killed and three others injured on Monday in a traffic accident in Shangla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) At least five persons were killed and three others injured on Monday in a traffic accident in Shangla.

According to a private news channel, the incident took place in Meera area of Bisham, Shangla when a jeep fell into a deep trench.

After receiving information the rescue and police teams reached at the site, and they shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Meera Traffic Shangla SITE Jeep

Recent Stories

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

10 seconds ago
 Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as ..

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister

11 seconds ago
 Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts norma ..

Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman

14 seconds ago
 PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at politi ..

PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif

16 seconds ago
 Police shoot, injure 6 suspects in 5 separate enco ..

Police shoot, injure 6 suspects in 5 separate encounters

6 minutes ago
 Aleem emphasizes need to realizing investment agre ..

Aleem emphasizes need to realizing investment agreements with China

6 minutes ago
3-month course of Basic Sindhi learning inaugurate ..

3-month course of Basic Sindhi learning inaugurated

6 minutes ago
 All campuses of FUUAST to be shifted to solar-ener ..

All campuses of FUUAST to be shifted to solar-energy at Rs 100 million: VC FUUAS ..

6 minutes ago
 IHC to hear Bushra Bibi, PTI founder's bail plea o ..

IHC to hear Bushra Bibi, PTI founder's bail plea on June 11

6 minutes ago
 Banker, shopkeeper shot in separate armed robberie ..

Banker, shopkeeper shot in separate armed robberies

2 minutes ago
 Receptive to suggestions on budget: Rana Ihsaan

Receptive to suggestions on budget: Rana Ihsaan

2 minutes ago
 Chairperson BISP visits Payment Campsites in Sindh ..

Chairperson BISP visits Payment Campsites in Sindh to check facilities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan