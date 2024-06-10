5 Killed, 3 Injured In Shangla Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:19 PM
At least five persons were killed and three others injured on Monday in a traffic accident in Shangla
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) At least five persons were killed and three others injured on Monday in a traffic accident in Shangla.
According to a private news channel, the incident took place in Meera area of Bisham, Shangla when a jeep fell into a deep trench.
After receiving information the rescue and police teams reached at the site, and they shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital.
