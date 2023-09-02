5 killed, 3 injured in van-truck collision

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a collision between a van and a truck near Ahmadwala on the Lahore Road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a van (LE 4509) from Faisalabad was heading towards Sargodha when a recklessly driven truck (EA 4829) hit the van from the opposite direction.

Resultantly, five passengers including Mukhtar Khan Lodhi (74), Hassan (30), Muhammad Usman (28), Waqas(26) and an unidentified person, died on the spot. Three passengers were seriously injured and they were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Bhagtanwala. Lakisan police registered a case against the truck driver and started investigations.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui and Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Shoaib Ali immediately reached the Bhagtanwala Hospital upon receiving the information about the accident.

The Commissioner and the RPO inspected the medical facilities being provided to the injured. Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the hospital MS to ensure best treatment to them. The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner to maintain contact with the families of the deceased persons and provide all necessary support to them.

RPO Shariq Kamal said that teams had been formed to arrest the truck driver. A transparent inquiry into the incident would be conducted and the responsible individuals would be held accountable, he added.