5 Killed, 32 Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022

5 killed, 32 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :At least five people, including three women, were killed while 32 others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a bus, car and a rickshaw near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a Multan bound passenger bus collided with a car and a rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near Al-Haram College, Sadhar bypass on Jhang road.

As a result, five people were killed while 32 sustained injuries. The condition of 18 injured is stated to be critical.

On receiving information, Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured persons to Allied Hospital.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Attique of Gojra, Waseem of Gojra, Kalsoom Bibi, Parveen Bibi and Naila Bibi of Faisalabad.

The injured included Shahida Bibi, Imran, Usama, Wasim, Gulzar, Akram, Noman, Bilal, Imtiaz Khan, Arif, Galab, Ashfaq, Kamran, Rabia, Irfan, Anas, Ahsan, Sania, Ghulam Mohyuddin, Palwasha, Iram Bibi, Kashif Imran and some others.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh visited Allied Hospital and inquired after the health of injured persons and prayed for their early recovery.

He directed the hospital administration to provide all out medical facilities to the injured persons.

He also expressed heartfelt sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the accident.

