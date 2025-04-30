5 Killed, 5 Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast On Lahore’s Ravi Road
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A gas cylinder explosion at a shop on Ravi Road near Azadi Chowk on Wednesday claimed five lives and left five others critically injured.
Rescue 1122 officials said that blast occurred in a mixed residential-commercial area near a filling station, sparked a fire that engulfed the premises and spread panic in the vicinity.
Rescue teams responded promptly, doused the flames, and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The condition of several victims remains critical.
Initial investigations suggest the explosion resulted from a gas leak in a shop that stored flammable materials. Authorities have launched a formal probe into the incident.
