5 killed, 5 injured in Gas cylinder blast on Lahore’s Ravi road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A gas cylinder explosion at a shop on Ravi Road near Azadi Chowk on Wednesday claimed five lives and left five others critically injured.

Rescue 1122 officials said that blast occurred in a mixed residential-commercial area near a filling station, sparked a fire that engulfed the premises and spread panic in the vicinity.

Rescue teams responded promptly, doused the flames, and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The condition of several victims remains critical.

Initial investigations suggest the explosion resulted from a gas leak in a shop that stored flammable materials. Authorities have launched a formal probe into the incident.