Open Menu

5 Killed, 5 Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast On Lahore’s Ravi Road

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 02:50 PM

5 killed, 5 injured in Gas cylinder blast on Lahore’s Ravi road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A gas cylinder explosion at a shop on Ravi Road near Azadi Chowk on Wednesday claimed five lives and left five others critically injured.

Rescue 1122 officials said that blast occurred in a mixed residential-commercial area near a filling station, sparked a fire that engulfed the premises and spread panic in the vicinity.

Rescue teams responded promptly, doused the flames, and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The condition of several victims remains critical.

Initial investigations suggest the explosion resulted from a gas leak in a shop that stored flammable materials. Authorities have launched a formal probe into the incident.

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

13 minutes ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

21 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

21 hours ago
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

21 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

21 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

21 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

22 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan