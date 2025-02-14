5 Killed, 6 Injured In Road Accident On Indus Highway Near Sann
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A tragic accident on the Indus Highway near Sann on Friday morning claimed the lives of five people and left six others injured when two vehicles collided head-on.
According to details, the crash occurred due to one vehicle traveling in the wrong direction, resulting in a severe collision. Five passengers in the car died on the spot, while six others sustained serious injuries.
Local residents and motorway police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and dead bodies to the hospitals.
The deceased were identified as Khawaja Nadeem, Syed Jan Ali Shah, Khawaja Ali Kazim, Zain Turabi and Abdul Ghani Mangrio.
The injured include Bilal Niazi, Ahsan Niazi, Majid Niazi, Muhammad Ishaq Niazi, Aziz Bhatti and Muhammad Shabbir.
The police have taken both the vehicles into custody and started further investigation
