5 Killed, 6 Injured In Zhob Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ZHOB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Five persons were killed and six other sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Zhob area of Balochistan province, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.
According to details, a rashly driven tractor hit a car coming from Opposite direction near Zhob area.
As a result, five persons died on the spot while six others received injuries in the same accident.
The Police and Rescue team rushed to the site and shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel
Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM launches Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic project2 minutes ago
-
Senator urges PTI to submit demand in black & white to move forward2 minutes ago
-
Governor directs for ensuring merit in provision of BEEF scholarships2 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 6 injured in Zhob road accident2 minutes ago
-
E-judicial service launched in AJK: CJ AJK HC12 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar12 minutes ago
-
Labour Court issues arrest warrants for DG HDA12 minutes ago
-
NEPRA notifies 75 paisa per unit cut for DISCOs, 49 paisa for K-Electric12 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for eliminating 19 Khwarij in KP22 minutes ago
-
PM expresses condolences with Chinese leadership, people over loss of lives in quake22 minutes ago
-
19 Khwarij terrorists killed in 3 separate engagements in KP, 3 soldiers embrace martyrdom: ISPR32 minutes ago
-
CM orders to launch MRI services in district hospitals32 minutes ago