5 killed, 6 injured in Zhob road accident

ZHOB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Five persons were killed and six other sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Zhob area of Balochistan province, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven tractor hit a car coming from Opposite direction near Zhob area.

As a result, five persons died on the spot while six others received injuries in the same accident.

The Police and Rescue team rushed to the site and shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.