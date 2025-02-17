5 Killed, 7 Injured In Sehwan Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM
JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) At least five persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Manjahet area of Sehwan, district Jamshoro, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to details, a rashly driven passenger bus was moving towards its destination when it turned turtled near Manjahet area of Sehwan sharif of Jamshoro district. As a result of accident, five persons died on the spot.
The seven other persons were also injured in the same incident. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
