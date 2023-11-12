5 killed, 8 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Five people were killed while eight others sustained injuries in a road

accident, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman Zahid Latif said the accident took place on

Khurarianwala-Sheikhupura road near Dramanwala Morh where a rashly

driven coach collided with a tractor trolley. As a result of which, five

people including a bus driver and four car-riders died on the spot while

eight others suffered multiple injuries.

The dead were identified as bus driver Abdul Qayyum (57) resident of

Chak No.267-GB Toba, car driver M. Waleed (25) resident of Farooq

Ganj Misri Shah Lahore, Manzoor Khalil (45), Raza Khalil (26) resident

of Misri Shah Lahore and Mateen Saleem (18) resident of Misri Shah

Lahore.

The injured are: Sakina Younus (55) resident of Nankana Sahib,

Zain Aslam (25), resident of Faisalabad, Khurram Shafiq (60) resident

of Faisalabad, Jameel Bashir (50) resident of Faisalabad, Akram Shafiq (53)

resident of Faisalabad, Elashba Zahid (13) resident of Bahawalpur,

Asima Ghafoor (45) resident of Nankana Sahib and Khursheed Bibi (70)

resident of Nankana Sahib.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Rural Health Centre (RHC)

Khurarianwala and injured were shifted to the Allied Hospital for treatment.

Investigation was underway.