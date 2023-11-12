Open Menu

5 Killed, 8 Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2023 | 10:50 AM

5 killed, 8 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Five people were killed while eight others sustained injuries in a road

accident, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman Zahid Latif said the accident took place on

Khurarianwala-Sheikhupura road near Dramanwala Morh where a rashly

driven coach collided with a tractor trolley. As a result of which, five

people including a bus driver and four car-riders died on the spot while

eight others suffered multiple injuries.

The dead were identified as bus driver Abdul Qayyum (57) resident of

Chak No.267-GB Toba, car driver M. Waleed (25) resident of Farooq

Ganj Misri Shah Lahore, Manzoor Khalil (45), Raza Khalil (26) resident

of Misri Shah Lahore and Mateen Saleem (18) resident of Misri Shah

Lahore.

The injured are: Sakina Younus (55) resident of Nankana Sahib,

Zain Aslam (25), resident of Faisalabad, Khurram Shafiq (60) resident

of Faisalabad, Jameel Bashir (50) resident of Faisalabad, Akram Shafiq (53)

resident of Faisalabad, Elashba Zahid (13) resident of Bahawalpur,

Asima Ghafoor (45) resident of Nankana Sahib and Khursheed Bibi (70)

resident of Nankana Sahib.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Rural Health Centre (RHC)

Khurarianwala and injured were shifted to the Allied Hospital for treatment.

Investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Dead Faisalabad Police Station Driver Road Car Died Bahawalpur Nankana Sahib Sunday Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

11 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

11 hours ago
 Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

11 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

12 hours ago
Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

12 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

12 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

12 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

12 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

12 hours ago
 England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup wi ..

England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup with thumping win

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan