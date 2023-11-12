5 Killed, 8 Injured In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2023 | 10:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Five people were killed while eight others sustained injuries in a road
accident, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station here on Sunday.
Rescue-1122 spokesman Zahid Latif said the accident took place on
Khurarianwala-Sheikhupura road near Dramanwala Morh where a rashly
driven coach collided with a tractor trolley. As a result of which, five
people including a bus driver and four car-riders died on the spot while
eight others suffered multiple injuries.
The dead were identified as bus driver Abdul Qayyum (57) resident of
Chak No.267-GB Toba, car driver M. Waleed (25) resident of Farooq
Ganj Misri Shah Lahore, Manzoor Khalil (45), Raza Khalil (26) resident
of Misri Shah Lahore and Mateen Saleem (18) resident of Misri Shah
Lahore.
The injured are: Sakina Younus (55) resident of Nankana Sahib,
Zain Aslam (25), resident of Faisalabad, Khurram Shafiq (60) resident
of Faisalabad, Jameel Bashir (50) resident of Faisalabad, Akram Shafiq (53)
resident of Faisalabad, Elashba Zahid (13) resident of Bahawalpur,
Asima Ghafoor (45) resident of Nankana Sahib and Khursheed Bibi (70)
resident of Nankana Sahib.
The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Rural Health Centre (RHC)
Khurarianwala and injured were shifted to the Allied Hospital for treatment.
Investigation was underway.