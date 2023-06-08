5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

Five persons, including three women and two kids, were killed and nine others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a ditch at Ishrit Changul area of Chitral on Thursday, a private TV channel reported

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Five persons, including three women and two kids, were killed and nine others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a ditch at Ishrit Changul area of Chitral on Thursday, a private tv channel reported.

According to the rescue officials, the vehicle, traveling to Chitral city from Upper Dir, lost control due to speeding and fell into the ditch.

The bodies of two children and three women and the injured have been shifted to the hospital.