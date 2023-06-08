UrduPoint.com

5 Killed, 9 Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Ditch In Chitral

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 09:39 PM

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

Five persons, including three women and two kids, were killed and nine others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a ditch at Ishrit Changul area of Chitral on Thursday, a private TV channel reported

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Five persons, including three women and two kids, were killed and nine others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a ditch at Ishrit Changul area of Chitral on Thursday, a private tv channel reported.

According to the rescue officials, the vehicle, traveling to Chitral city from Upper Dir, lost control due to speeding and fell into the ditch.

The bodies of two children and three women and the injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Vehicle Chitral Dir Women TV From

Recent Stories

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

33 seconds ago
 DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shar ..

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding ..

25 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

30 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

34 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

34 minutes ago
 Turkey May Take Command Over NATO-Led KFOR in Octo ..

Turkey May Take Command Over NATO-Led KFOR in October - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.