UrduPoint.com

5 Killed, 914 Injured In 872 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 09:56 PM

5 killed, 914 injured in 872 accidents in Punjab

At least five people were killed while 914 injured in 872 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :At least five people were killed while 914 injured in 872 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 514 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 400 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 445 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians, and 355 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 255 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 276 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 70 victims and at third Gujranwala with 62 accidents and 55 victims.

As many as, 721 motorcycles, 65 rickshaws, 96 cars, 19 vans, 11 buses, 33 trucks and 96 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Awareness session on "benefits of fortification of ..

Awareness session on "benefits of fortification of edible oil" held

58 seconds ago
 Father, son critically injured over resisting robb ..

Father, son critically injured over resisting robbery

59 seconds ago
 IGP for precautionary measures to deal with possib ..

IGP for precautionary measures to deal with possible floods

1 minute ago
 PFA sets up awareness camp for rescuers

PFA sets up awareness camp for rescuers

1 minute ago
 Eight commercial vehicles impounded for using ille ..

Eight commercial vehicles impounded for using illegal LPG cylinders

4 minutes ago
 Govt has not withdrawn notification on minimum rat ..

Govt has not withdrawn notification on minimum rates of wages: Finance Ministry

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.