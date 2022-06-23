5 killed, 914 injured in 872 accidents in Punjab

At least five people were killed while 914 injured in 872 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :At least five people were killed while 914 injured in 872 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 514 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 400 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 445 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians, and 355 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 255 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 276 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 70 victims and at third Gujranwala with 62 accidents and 55 victims.

As many as, 721 motorcycles, 65 rickshaws, 96 cars, 19 vans, 11 buses, 33 trucks and 96 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.