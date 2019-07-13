5 killed, 965 injured in 846 accidents in Punjab

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Atleast five people were killed while 965 sustained injuries in 846 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 563 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals, whereas, 402 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 372 drivers, 35 juvenile drivers, 135 pedestrians and 463 passengers were among the victims of these crashes. The statistics showed that 215 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 228 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 108 victims and Multan at third with 72 accidents and 75 victims.

As many as, 711 motorcycles, 134 rickshaws, 71 cars, 29 vans, 17 buses, 24 trucks and 93 other vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in the accidents.