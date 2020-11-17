UrduPoint.com
5 Killed, 980 Injured In 903 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

5 killed, 980 injured in 903 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :At least five people were killed and 980 others sustained injuries in 903 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 599 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 381 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 387 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians and 452 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 198 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 204 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and at third Gujranwala with 55 accidents and 58 victims.

As many as 776 motorcycles, 129 rickshaws, 78 cars, 27 vans, eight buses, 18 trucks and 108 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

