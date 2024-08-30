5 Killed, 987 Injured In 962 RTCs In Punjab
Five persons were killed and 987 injured in 962 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours
Out of these, 407 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 580 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed that 552 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 123 pedestrians, and 317 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 186 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 189 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 73 with 78 victims and at third Multan with 68 RTCs and 73 victims.
According to the data 850 motorbikes, 48 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 15 vans, 03 passenger buses, 19 truck and 81 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
