5 killed as jeep plunges into trench in Neelum Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) As least 5 killed including a woman whereas 1 other was injured in an accident when a jeep carrying passengers from Kiel to Taubat fell into a deep trench in Neelum Valley.

According to a private news channel and local sources, rescue teams and local volunteers reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.