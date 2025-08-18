Open Menu

5 Killed As Jeep Plunges Into Trench In Neelum Valley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM

5 killed as jeep plunges into trench in Neelum Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) As least 5 killed including a woman whereas 1 other was injured in an accident when a jeep carrying passengers from Kiel to Taubat fell into a deep trench in Neelum Valley.

According to a private news channel and local sources, rescue teams and local volunteers reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

