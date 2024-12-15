5 Killed As Landslide Hits Vehicle In Skardu
Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) At least five people died after their vehicle was struck by a landslide near Rondo Malupa in Skardu on Sunday afternoon.
According to rescue sources, the ill-fated vehicle was travelling from Skardu to Shangus when it was suddenly buried under a massive amount of falling debris, private news channels reported.
Police described the scene as "horrific" as the vehicle was swept away by the landslide, leaving no chance of escape for the occupants.
A rescue team was immediately dispatched to the scene to launch a search and rescue operation.
As the rescue operation continued, officials confirmed that at least five people had lost their lives in the tragedy.
The identities of the victims have not been released yet.
