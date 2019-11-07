5 killed as passenger coach rams into rickshaw near Seedabad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A collision between a rickshaw and a passenger coach claims lives of five persons while other eight were critically injured near Saeedabad in Karachi on early Thursday morning.

The accident took place when a coach driver lost his control over the vehicle and rammed into the rickshaw.

Rescue officials said the injured are stated to be critical, private news channel reported.

The ill fated passenger coach was traveling from Punjab to Karachi, police said.