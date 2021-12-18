5 killed as speeding bus mows down pedestrians in Mandi Bahauddin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :At least five people were killed and 11 other wounded after a passenger bus hit pedestrians in Mandi Bahauddin on wee hours of Saturday.

According to Police sources, the pedestrians were gathered to attend a wedding event.

The accident was caused by a dense fog that has hit various parts of Punjab, a private news channel reported.

The police sources said that the driver managed to escape the scene.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital.