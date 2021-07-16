UrduPoint.com
5 Killed In Bus-truck Collision On Indus Highway Karak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

5 killed in bus-truck collision on Indus Highway Karak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :At least five persons have been killed, while more than 12 got injured in a clash between passenger coach and a truck on Indus Highway Karak of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on early Friday morning.

According to police officials, the accident took place when a speedy truck hit a bus carrying passengers, due to which five people were killed on the spot and several received injuries including women who have been shifted to nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue operation is still underway and none of the deceased have been identified as yet, a private news channel reported.

A case was also registered against the truck driver after the police reached the accident site and collected evidence.

