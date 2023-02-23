5 killed in cross firing between rival groups in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

At least five people were killed in an exchange of fire between two rival groups here over a property dispute

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed in an exchange of fire between two rival groups here over a property dispute.

The incident took place in the afternoon on Thursday, where the two alleged armed accused Muhammad Jan and Ansari s/o Janan along with their two associates opened indiscriminate fire at the people of the opposite party over a land dispute and killed Yusuf Khan, Muhammad Iqbal, Saqib, Rauf and Kashif on the spot.

The accused fled from the scene immediately after committing the crime.

On the information of the incident, a heavy police force reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Kohat Divisional Headquarters Hospital.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.