UrduPoint.com

5 Killed In Cross Firing Between Rival Groups In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 09:54 PM

5 killed in cross firing between rival groups in Kohat

At least five people were killed in an exchange of fire between two rival groups here over a property dispute

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed in an exchange of fire between two rival groups here over a property dispute.

The incident took place in the afternoon on Thursday, where the two alleged armed accused Muhammad Jan and Ansari s/o Janan along with their two associates opened indiscriminate fire at the people of the opposite party over a land dispute and killed Yusuf Khan, Muhammad Iqbal, Saqib, Rauf and Kashif on the spot.

The accused fled from the scene immediately after committing the crime.

On the information of the incident, a heavy police force reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Kohat Divisional Headquarters Hospital.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Police Station Kohat FIR From

Recent Stories

NATO Forcing US Into Third World War While Posting ..

NATO Forcing US Into Third World War While Posting Pop Culture References - Cong ..

2 minutes ago
 WASA MD for disconnecting connections of defaulter ..

WASA MD for disconnecting connections of defaulters

2 minutes ago
 PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'; one worker surrenders ..

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'; one worker surrenders to police in Dera

2 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee forms sub-body for formula ..

Parliamentary Committee forms sub-body for formulating broad-based policy on Kas ..

3 minutes ago
 European Commission Suspends Use of TikTok on Corp ..

European Commission Suspends Use of TikTok on Corporate Devices

3 minutes ago
 Swiss Court Rejects Russia's Appeal Against CAS De ..

Swiss Court Rejects Russia's Appeal Against CAS Decision to Ban Russian Teams - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.