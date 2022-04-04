UrduPoint.com

5 Killed In Different Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 05:05 PM

5 killed in different incidents

Five persons were killed in different incidents in and around Faisalabad city during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Five persons were killed in different incidents in and around Faisalabad city during the past 12 hours.

According to a police spokesman, a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Samana Bridge Sargodha Road and killed the biker Ghulam Mustafa (50) on-the-spot.

In another mishap, a 64-year-old man, identified as Nazir Ahmad of Nawabanwala, swallowed soap and committed suicide for some unknown reasons.

Similarly, 28-year-old Sohail was killed while his pillion riders M. Zeeshan (30) and Adeel (28) received critical injuries when their motorcycle struck against a road divider due to over-speeding near Sammundri Road grid station.

The injured were shifted to General Hospital Samanabad where doctors were striving to save their lives.

Meanwhile, Sabir (33) and his friend Altaf (42) were shot dead near Rescue 1122 station Sargodha Road by an infuriated man Zulfiqar of Chak No 117-JB. The reason behind the murder was reported that Sabir had illicit relations with the wife of attacker, who opened fire on him for "honour".

The police took all bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Faisalabad Fire Police Road Car Suicide Wife Samana Man Sargodha Progress Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan’- song by Shahroz Khan ranks number ..

‘Pakistan’- song by Shahroz Khan ranks number one on Pakistan Air Force Offi ..

11 seconds ago
 LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

26 minutes ago
 Girls archery mega trials to be turning point in w ..

Girls archery mega trials to be turning point in women's empowerment: Shahid Has ..

5 minutes ago
 Hungarian Anti-LGBTQ+ Referendum Fails to Garner E ..

Hungarian Anti-LGBTQ+ Referendum Fails to Garner Enough Votes

5 minutes ago
 Accused involved in youth's murder arrested

Accused involved in youth's murder arrested

5 minutes ago
 Spiritual leader, minister pay tribute to Zulfikar ..

Spiritual leader, minister pay tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.