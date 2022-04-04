5 killed in different incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Five persons were killed in different incidents in and around Faisalabad city during the past 12 hours.

According to a police spokesman, a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Samana Bridge Sargodha Road and killed the biker Ghulam Mustafa (50) on-the-spot.

In another mishap, a 64-year-old man, identified as Nazir Ahmad of Nawabanwala, swallowed soap and committed suicide for some unknown reasons.

Similarly, 28-year-old Sohail was killed while his pillion riders M. Zeeshan (30) and Adeel (28) received critical injuries when their motorcycle struck against a road divider due to over-speeding near Sammundri Road grid station.

The injured were shifted to General Hospital Samanabad where doctors were striving to save their lives.

Meanwhile, Sabir (33) and his friend Altaf (42) were shot dead near Rescue 1122 station Sargodha Road by an infuriated man Zulfiqar of Chak No 117-JB. The reason behind the murder was reported that Sabir had illicit relations with the wife of attacker, who opened fire on him for "honour".

The police took all bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress.