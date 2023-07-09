Open Menu

5 Killed In Jhelum Cylinder Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

5 killed in Jhelum cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :**************Lead************ At least five people were killed and many others received critical injuries when a three-storied building collapsed suddenly due to a powerful LPG cylinder blast in Jhelum on Sunday.

According to details, Rescue officials informed that the cylinder exploded in the kitchen of a three-storied hotel on GT Road, resulting in the collapse of a building, private news channels reported.

As a result, five people lost their lives and as many as 12 people were injured in the tragic incident.

Soon after the incident, the rescue teams, police and other personnel of law enforcement agencies arrived at the site and cordoned off the area.

An emergency has been declared in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Jhelum.

Related Topics

Injured LPG Police Hotel Road Jhelum SITE Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

16 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

18 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

18 hours ago
Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

18 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

22 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

22 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

23 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

24 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan