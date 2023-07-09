5 killed in Jhelum cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :**************Lead************ At least five people were killed and many others received critical injuries when a three-storied building collapsed suddenly due to a powerful LPG cylinder blast in Jhelum on Sunday.

According to details, Rescue officials informed that the cylinder exploded in the kitchen of a three-storied hotel on GT Road, resulting in the collapse of a building, private news channels reported.

As a result, five people lost their lives and as many as 12 people were injured in the tragic incident.

Soon after the incident, the rescue teams, police and other personnel of law enforcement agencies arrived at the site and cordoned off the area.

An emergency has been declared in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Jhelum.