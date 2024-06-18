5 Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2024 | 10:10 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Five members of the same family were killed when a motorcycle collided with a speeding truck near Pandor village, close to Sheikhupura, on Tuesday.
According to the police, the deceased include father Shahzad and his four children: Sufyan (6 years), Faizan (12 years), Fiza (10 years) and Mehek (8 years).
They were all residents of Chungi Amarsadhu, Lahore.
One child, their niece Noor survived the accident but sustained serious injuries.
Rescue 1122 teams reached at the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital.
APP/rtf/378
