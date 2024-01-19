5 Killed In Road Accident In Jamshoro
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Five people were killed including a woman and girl in a traffic accident near Khanote village in Jamshoro District on Friday.
According to a private news channel, the accident happened near Khanote on the Indus Highway when an overspeeding passenger van collided with a truck, resulting killing of five people.
Jamshoro police reached the site immediately and shifted the bodies to the hospital.
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD nabbed proclaimed offender of proscribed outfit group9 minutes ago
-
Govt's top priority to provide health facilities to people in hospitals: DC Ijaz10 minutes ago
-
Czech Republic envoy calls on governor Punjab10 minutes ago
-
PPP seriously working on solving problems of the city: Mayor Karachi20 minutes ago
-
2 granted bail in police vehicles torching case30 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to ensure gas supply to consumers of Quetta: Naseer40 minutes ago
-
Probationer assistant commissioners meet CM50 minutes ago
-
SHO among 3 cops named in FIR on illegally confining a man60 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Chakdara1 hour ago
-
Mehfil-e-Mushaira titled “Bayad-e-Farzana Naz” held at PAC1 hour ago
-
IGP assures support to martyrs' families1 hour ago
-
Jilani speaks with Iranian FM; expresses Pakistan's readiness to work with Iran based on trust1 hour ago