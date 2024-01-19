5 killed in road accident in Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Five people were killed including a woman and girl in a traffic accident near Khanote village in Jamshoro District on Friday.

According to a private news channel, the accident happened near Khanote on the Indus Highway when an overspeeding passenger van collided with a truck, resulting killing of five people.

Jamshoro police reached the site immediately and shifted the bodies to the hospital.