5 Killed In Road Accident In Jamshoro

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM

5 killed in road accident in Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Five people were killed including a woman and girl in a traffic accident near Khanote village in Jamshoro District on Friday.

According to a private news channel, the accident happened near Khanote on the Indus Highway when an overspeeding passenger van collided with a truck, resulting killing of five people.

Jamshoro police reached the site immediately and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

