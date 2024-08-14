5 Killed Including 4 Women In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Five people, including four women, were killed in a shooting related to a land dispute on Wednesday in Sialkot.
According to a private news channel, the attack took place in the Pasrur Sabz Pir area, where the victims were working in the fields when they were ambushed by the assailants, who then fled the scene.
Police said that three women and one man were killed on the spot, while another injured woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.
Among the deceased are a mother, father, their two daughters, and a passerby woman.
Police confirmed that the attack was motivated by a land dispute. The bodies and the injured were moved to the hospital, and a search operation is underway to apprehend the fugitives.
