5 Killed On Highway,11 Injured
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as five persons were killed on the spot, while eleven others received severe injuries when a speeding van ran into a truck after tyre burst near here on Wednesday at the National Highway.
A passenger van (JMC-2788) heading to Alipur from Sadiqabad lost control after tyre burst, and hit a loader truck.
The mishap killed five persons on the spot while eleven others sustained injuries,said Rescue 1122 sources.
Those killed included van driver Muhammad Jumma r/o Sadiqabad ,four passengers including Irshad Ahmad r/o Bagho Bahar, Ghulam Fareed r/o Zahirpir, Asihq Hussain r/o Sadiqabad and Allah Ditta.
All the injured persons were shifted to a local hospital by rescuers.