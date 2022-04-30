5 killed over old enmity in Ahmadpur East

As many as five persons were killed in Ahmadpur East in a firing incident on Saturday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as five persons were killed in Ahmadpur East in a firing incident on Saturday.

According to police sources, one Irshad Ghallu, a murder convict, was going home after getting released from Central Jail Bahawalpur when unknown miscreants on motorcycles opened fire at his van near Ubqari Haweli.

As a result, Irshad, Ajmal, Naseer, Iqbal and Aziz died on the spot. Police reached the site of incident.

The incident was allegedly result of old enmity. Police are investigating the incident andfiled the case.