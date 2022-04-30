5 Killed Over Old Enmity In Ahmadpur East
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 11:28 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as five persons were killed in Ahmadpur East in a firing incident on Saturday.
According to police sources, one Irshad Ghallu, a murder convict, was going home after getting released from Central Jail Bahawalpur when unknown miscreants on motorcycles opened fire at his van near Ubqari Haweli.
As a result, Irshad, Ajmal, Naseer, Iqbal and Aziz died on the spot. Police reached the site of incident.
The incident was allegedly result of old enmity. Police are investigating the incident andfiled the case.