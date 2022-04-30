UrduPoint.com

5 Killed Over Old Enmity In Ahmadpur East

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 11:28 PM

5 killed over old enmity in Ahmadpur East

As many as five persons were killed in Ahmadpur East in a firing incident on Saturday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as five persons were killed in Ahmadpur East in a firing incident on Saturday.

According to police sources, one Irshad Ghallu, a murder convict, was going home after getting released from Central Jail Bahawalpur when unknown miscreants on motorcycles opened fire at his van near Ubqari Haweli.

As a result, Irshad, Ajmal, Naseer, Iqbal and Aziz died on the spot. Police reached the site of incident.

The incident was allegedly result of old enmity. Police are investigating the incident andfiled the case.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Fire Police Jail Died Bahawalpur Van Ahmadpur East SITE From

Recent Stories

Liverpool pile pressure on City as Norwich are rel ..

Liverpool pile pressure on City as Norwich are relegated

2 minutes ago
 Mission accomplished for Ancelotti as Real Madrid ..

Mission accomplished for Ancelotti as Real Madrid reunion pays off

2 minutes ago
 Serbia to Negotiate Purchase of Eurofighter Typhoo ..

Serbia to Negotiate Purchase of Eurofighter Typhoons With UK - President

2 minutes ago
 Interior ministry notifies 4 public holidays for E ..

Interior ministry notifies 4 public holidays for Eid ul Fitr

2 minutes ago
 Battle of firsts as Rune, Van de Zandschulp reach ..

Battle of firsts as Rune, Van de Zandschulp reach Munich final

6 minutes ago
 DC reviews Polio arrangements

DC reviews Polio arrangements

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.