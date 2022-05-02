UrduPoint.com

5 Killed Over Old Enmity In Ahmadpur East

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2022 | 10:13 PM

As many as five persons were allegedly killed over their long running feud in Ahmadpur East this evening

BAHAWALPUR, Apr 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :As many as five persons were allegedly killed over their long running feud in Ahmadpur East this evening.

According to police sources, one Irshad Ghallu, a murder convict was going home after getting released from jail when unknown miscreants opened fire at his van.

As a result, Irshad and 4 others died on the spot.

Police reached the site of incident and found all 5 people dead. The incident is allegedly result of old enmity. Police are investigating the incident and filed the case. Other deceased were not identified till filing of this report.

