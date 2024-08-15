5 Killed, Several Injured In Traffic Accident In Swat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) At least five people were killed on Thursday when a vehicle carrying wedding party guests plunged into a deep ravine in Swat District in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to a private news channel, the accident occurred in the Chuprial area of Matta Tehsil, where a pickup truck veered off the road and fell into a steep gorge.
As a result, five people including women and children were died while several others were injured in the accident.
Rescue officials promptly transported the injured to Matta Hospital, where they are receiving medical attention.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foreign tourists are safe in flood-hit Astore: NDMA tells PM31 minutes ago
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days8 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel9 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan9 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st11 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest11 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production11 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2011 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children11 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates12 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC12 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"12 hours ago