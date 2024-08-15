Open Menu

5 Killed, Several Injured In Traffic Accident In Swat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM

5 killed, several injured in traffic accident in Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) At least five people were killed on Thursday when a vehicle carrying wedding party guests plunged into a deep ravine in Swat District in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred in the Chuprial area of Matta Tehsil, where a pickup truck veered off the road and fell into a steep gorge.

As a result, five people including women and children were died while several others were injured in the accident.

Rescue officials promptly transported the injured to Matta Hospital, where they are receiving medical attention.

