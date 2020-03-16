UrduPoint.com
5 Killed, Several Wounded As Bus Overturns Near Hub

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as five people died while other twenty including women and children got serious injuries when a bus overturned in Wirab area near Hub in Balochistan province on wee hours of Monday.

As per details, Rescue sources said an over speeding bus bringing back devotees from Shah Noorani shrine to Karachi turned turtle when it reached Wirab area near Hub, killing five persons on the spot and wounded 20 other.

Rescue sources added that all the passenger traveling on the ill-fated bus were residents of Orango Town area of Karachi.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Jam Mir Ghulam Qadir Hospital, Hab.

Later, some seriously injured passengers were shifted to Karachi, private news channel reported.

