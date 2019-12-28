UrduPoint.com
5 Killed, Ten Wounded As Speeding Bus Overturned Near Bahawalnagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 12:07 PM

5 killed, ten wounded as speeding bus overturned near Bahawalnagar

At least five persons were killed and ten sustained injuries as a speeding bus overturned on Saturday near Tehsil Fort Abbas in Bawalnagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :At least five persons were killed and ten sustained injuries as a speeding bus overturned on Saturday near Tehsil Fort Abbas in Bawalnagar.

As per details, the incident took place when a bus overturned due to over speeding and fog.

The injured and dead bodies were taken to the hospital for medical assistance, Rescue officials said.

The bus was going from Fort Abbas to Lahore, private news channel reported.

