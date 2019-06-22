UrduPoint.com
5 Killed, Two Others Injured In Road Mishap In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:32 PM

At least 5 people were killed after a motorcycle hit with a rickshaw near Sarwar Shaheed Chowk

Muzaffar Garh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) At least 5 people were killed after a motorcycle hit with a rickshaw near Sarwar Shaheed Chowk.A rickshaw carrying some more than five people was on its way when near Sarwar Shaheed Chowk, a speedy motorcycle hit with it.

As a result, 5 people died on the spot while 2 others sustained serious injuries.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the injured and dead into nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

